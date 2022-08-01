Global Ship Lease Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 9,640 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 179% compared to the average daily volume of 3,452 call options.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,826. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $729.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $153.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

