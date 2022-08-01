Global Ship Lease Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 9,640 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 179% compared to the average daily volume of 3,452 call options.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,826. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $729.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $153.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

