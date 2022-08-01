GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches One Day Volume of $89.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $331,281.23 and $89.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,940.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.27 or 0.07084664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00022194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00148410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00255492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.61 or 0.00682659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00589354 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005634 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.