Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stake Cut by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $100.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.74. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.