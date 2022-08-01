Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the June 30th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Glory Star New Media Group Stock Performance

GSMG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,449. Glory Star New Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Institutional Trading of Glory Star New Media Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glory Star New Media Group stock. Shah Capital Management increased its position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,557,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757,251 shares during the period. Glory Star New Media Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shah Capital Management owned about 11.09% of Glory Star New Media Group worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

