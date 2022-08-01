GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 5.0% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,283,000 after purchasing an additional 65,926 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,786,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 293,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $106.30 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $130.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.35 and its 200-day moving average is $104.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

