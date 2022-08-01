GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the June 30th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 280,917 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 161,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 123,719 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 352,867 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.58. 29,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,993. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $185.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.18. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

About GoHealth

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $270.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.57 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.