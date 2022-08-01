Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.46. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 42,464 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

About Gold Fields

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

