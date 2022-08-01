GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 237,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,242,738. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

