GraniteShares Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 398,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 83,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. 1,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.69. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 75.42%. The company had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at $310,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

