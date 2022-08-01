Graviton Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Graviton has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00628743 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016750 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.
Graviton Profile
Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.
Graviton Coin Trading
