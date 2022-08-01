Graviton Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Graviton has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

