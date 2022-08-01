Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.11

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNCGY. HSBC downgraded Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.14) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.