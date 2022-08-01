Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 51,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 76.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 71,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Price Performance

NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.15. 27,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,009. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.15. Greenlane has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Greenlane

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $46.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 23.05% and a negative net margin of 23.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

