Gridcoin Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges (GRC)

Gridcoin (GRC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Gridcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $16,948.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gridcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gridcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Gridcoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 443,286,413 coins and its circulating supply is 412,633,381 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

