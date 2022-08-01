Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,989,600 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the June 30th total of 3,076,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 497.4 days.

GBOOF remained flat at $5.75 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

