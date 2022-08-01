Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,171,800 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the June 30th total of 13,356,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 286.7 days.

Grupo México Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBXF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. 13,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,076. Grupo México has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered Grupo México from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About Grupo México

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

