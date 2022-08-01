Gulden (NLG) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gulden (NLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $23.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00256438 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000998 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

