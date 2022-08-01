GXChain Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002115 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $36.96 million and $2,797.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003192 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000180 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000236 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

