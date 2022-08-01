Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ)

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Up 2.0 %
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.14. 1,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,791. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39.
