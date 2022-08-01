Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stake Reduced by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney comprises approximately 1.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.45. 2,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,881. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.40. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

