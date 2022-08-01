Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 34,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 318,150 shares.The stock last traded at $18.55 and had previously closed at $18.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.
Hanger Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $723.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hanger by 503.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hanger in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hanger in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hanger in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hanger in the second quarter worth about $165,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hanger Company Profile
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.
Further Reading
