Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 34,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 318,150 shares.The stock last traded at $18.55 and had previously closed at $18.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Hanger Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $723.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanger ( NYSE:HNGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Hanger had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $261.29 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hanger by 503.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hanger in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hanger in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hanger in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hanger in the second quarter worth about $165,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

