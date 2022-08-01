Hathor Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.65 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $33.18 million and $1.65 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hathor has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00611507 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001746 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 910,355,456 coins and its circulating supply is 234,410,456 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork.

Hathor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.