Hauck Aufhäuser In… Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for INDUS (ETR:INH)

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on INDUS (ETR:INH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INH. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of INDUS in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of INDUS in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get INDUS alerts:

INDUS Price Performance

ETR INH opened at €23.40 ($23.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.08. INDUS has a 52-week low of €20.90 ($21.33) and a 52-week high of €37.40 ($38.16). The company has a market cap of $629.36 million and a PE ratio of 16.03.

About INDUS

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.