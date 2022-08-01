Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after buying an additional 823,082 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $90.07 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

