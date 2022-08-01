Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Invests $933,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 324,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

