Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $48.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $58.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

