Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,274 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $164.10 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.49.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

