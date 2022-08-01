HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.

Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 4.3% of Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,155. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.