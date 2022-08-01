HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT Raised to €69.00

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($60.20) to €56.00 ($57.14) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

HeidelbergCement Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

