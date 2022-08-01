Helios Technologies (HLIO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.35-$4.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.35-4.60 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $68.82 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.36 and a 12-month high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

