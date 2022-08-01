Helium (HNT) Price Hits $8.88 on Top Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $11.60 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.88 or 0.00038651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00100801 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018194 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00248684 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008360 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.
About Helium
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,877,599 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
