Helium (HNT) Price Hits $8.88 on Top Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $11.60 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.88 or 0.00038651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00100801 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00248684 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008360 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000271 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

About Helium

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,877,599 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

