Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Down 46.9% in July

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Danske raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 109 to SEK 107 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

