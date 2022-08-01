Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Holmen AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of HLMNY stock remained flat at $20.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88. Holmen AB has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.
Holmen AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Holmen AB (publ) (HLMNY)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Holmen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holmen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.