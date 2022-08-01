Hologic’s (HOLX) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their maintains rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.38 on Thursday. Hologic has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

