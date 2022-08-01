Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $159.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average is $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

