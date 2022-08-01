HSBC Holdings plc Announces Dividend of $0.09 (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at GBX 547.20 ($6.59) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £109.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.33. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.83). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 525.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 519.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSBA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($6.63) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 590 ($7.11) price target on HSBC in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 635 ($7.65) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 570 ($6.87) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 600.80 ($7.24).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About HSBC

In related news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($90,542.17).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

