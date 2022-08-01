Hydro Protocol (HOT) One Day Volume Hits $10,622.00

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $10,622.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,104.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004433 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00132449 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032596 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

HOT is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.