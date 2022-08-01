Hyve (HYVE) Price Hits $0.0398 on Major Exchanges

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $53,311.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00614266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017049 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001757 BTC.
Hyve Coin Profile
Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com.
Hyve Coin Trading
