Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of IEP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,553. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.80. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -459.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth $226,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $338,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

