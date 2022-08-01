Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $7,560.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00614266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017049 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001746 BTC.
About Iconic Token
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding.
Buying and Selling Iconic Token
