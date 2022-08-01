IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,201 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $15,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

SRE opened at $165.42 on Monday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.