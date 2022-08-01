iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

iHuman Stock Performance

Shares of IH remained flat at $2.35 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,126. iHuman has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $125.89 million, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter. iHuman had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers.

