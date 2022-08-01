Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the June 30th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.2 days.

Iluka Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ILKAF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Iluka Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Featured Stories

