iMe Lab Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, iMe Lab has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $353,673.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00625815 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.
iMe Lab Coin Profile
iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
iMe Lab Coin Trading
