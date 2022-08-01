ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. ImmunoGen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

IMGN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,095,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,059. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $999.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,460,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 376,567 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 102.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3,959.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ImmunoGen Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.