Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 7,875 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $660,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,649.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cary Baker sold 373 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $24,043.58.

On Thursday, June 16th, Cary Baker sold 323 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $15,484.62.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.56. 512,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,715. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Impinj by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

