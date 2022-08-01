Impossible Finance (IF) Market Capitalization Tops $752,641.27

Impossible Finance (IF) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $752,641.27 and $6,178.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00603242 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016025 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.
Impossible Finance Profile
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Impossible Finance Coin Trading
