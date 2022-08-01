Impossible Finance (IF) Market Capitalization Tops $752,641.27

Impossible Finance (IF) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $752,641.27 and $6,178.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00603242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

