Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Update

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,310,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 36,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Infosys by 16.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570,026 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Infosys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,006 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,471,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,861,054. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. Infosys has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.