Insider Buying: Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) insider Patricia Dimond bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,275 ($15.36) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($61,445.78).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,274 ($15.35). 50,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,396. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,232.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,314.73. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,134.07 ($13.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,622.80 ($19.55). The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Get Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.05 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

Further Reading

