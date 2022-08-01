Insider Buying: BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Acquires A$99,666.00 in Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Rating) insider Ian Huntley bought 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of A$99,666.00 ($69,212.50).

BKI Investment Price Performance

BKI Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from BKI Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. BKI Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

About BKI Investment

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

