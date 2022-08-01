Insider Buying: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Insider Acquires 6,400 Shares of Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$83.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$531,658.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,067,373.70.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$83.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,994.12.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$85.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$528,889.76.

On Monday, July 25th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$85.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$455,138.03.

On Friday, July 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$85.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,338.81.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 3,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$84.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$286,060.02.

On Monday, July 18th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,100 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$82.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$422,580.90.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 8,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$87.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$760,461.78.

On Monday, July 11th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 4,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$88.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$397,763.10.

On Friday, July 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 2,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$89.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,710.13.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 3,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$89.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$331,121.88.

TSE:CCA traded down C$0.79 on Monday, reaching C$82.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,968. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of C$81.44 and a 12-month high of C$119.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$99.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

CCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. CIBC lowered Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$116.06.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

